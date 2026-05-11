BEL AIR, Md. — Parked outside American Legion Post 39 in the heart of Bel Air, when you step inside the Freedom Truck, history comes alive with a greeting from none other than the nation’s first president.

“My friends and fellow citizens, welcome. My name is George Washington,” the audience hears as a portrait comes alive.

You also can join our forefathers in signing the Declaration of Independence, including 19-month-old David Benedict Foss, who may be too young to realize the direct lineage he shares with his family even if his grandmother is not.

Freedom Truck 250 arrives in Bel Air Freedom Truck 250 arrives in Bel Air

“They are descendants of John Hancock and so he came up here today with me,” said Kristien Foss, “and he signed it. Signed it with me so that was pretty neat.”

Along with a Wall of American Heroes, the mobile museum will be in Bel Air through Wednesday adding an interactive dimension to exploring our nation’s history at no charge.

“This exhibit reminds us that freedom was earned through the courage and sacrifice of generations of Americans including many from right here in Harford County,” said Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly.

In spite of the focus on our nation’s history, the current polarization in the politics here in our country has led to some controversy surrounding the exhibit.

Some had even threatened to protest its visit over a single inclusion in the exhibit.

“I’m 78 years old and it makes me a little sad to see how apart we are and we can’t seem to come together on almost anything,” said Post 39’s Dr. Ned Hoedebecke, “Even the truck here, people are saying, ‘You know, it has Trump in it so it must be bad’, and that’s not the case. He’s the one that helped push to celebrate the 250th anniversary so I’m very proud of that.”

For a woman who came clutching a century-old locket from a descendant…

“My grandmother’s youngest brother was killed in World War II, buried in Florence, Italy,” said Judy Jessee of Bel Air, who adds the exhibit highlights the nation’s rich past to build a better future.

“I think that we need to put politics aside and focus on our country, our generations coming up, and teach them the history of our country so maybe they appreciate it and understand from it.”