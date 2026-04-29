Explore Anne Arundel County's revolutionary past and present on new America 250 trail

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County want you to celebrate America's 250th birthday by exploring sites across the county, sharing their own "revolutionary" stories.

Explore the Be Revolutionary: America 250 Exploration Trail, a new countywide experience marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The trail includes more than 50 historic, cultural, and community sites across Anne Arundel County.

Each location will share its own “revolutionary” story with unique displays. Participating sites range from museums to breweries, libraries, and even shopping centers.

The trail has a mobile pass that does not require an app download. You can sign up through the Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County America 250 website or by scanning QR codes posted on trail panels.

Each stop is worth 100 points. Visitors earn prizes, including a limited-edition sticker set, a commemorative gift bag, and a Be Revolutionary Yeti mug, for going to 13,25, and 50 locations.

“What makes the Be Revolutionary trail so meaningful is that every site has embraced its own revolutionary story, whether it began in 1776 or with a business opening its doors in 2026,” said Kristen Pironis, CEO of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

The trail launched March 19, 2026, and runs through December 31, 2026, with an additional 30 days to redeem prizes.

