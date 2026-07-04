Dundalk kicks off Maryland's Fourth of July celebrations with first parade in the state

DUNDALK — Dundalk hosts Maryland's first Fourth of July parade each year, and residents say it is also the best.

The parade steps off at 8:15 a.m., before any other Independence Day parade in the state, drawing families who arrive as early as 6 a.m. to secure a good spot along the route.

Kelly Mayles and Raymond Crocket start early to get a good seat.

"We got up early, 6 o'clock. We've been coming to this parade since he's been a baby, so 11 years, something we do every year. It's a tradition," said Mayles.

Ellen Thuma, who is about to turn 94, said she would never miss the Dundalk Independence Day parade.

"It's because they have more people participating. We have the race before the parade, when those policemen all line up there. That's really great," said Thuma.

For many families, the parade serves as the starting point for a full day of Fourth of July celebrations.

"Our friends have been in Dundalk almost their whole lives and we come every year with them, so it's just very patriotic. It's the first parade in the morning, and it gives us the rest of the day to celebrate the 4th," said Monica Willson.

The parade features hundreds of participants, including the Marching Ravens, county police and fire departments, and local businesses and community groups.

Jordan Duenas said the event stirs a sense of national pride.

"Makes me feel happy to be an American. It's beautiful to see everyone come together, kind of celebrate together, and just," said Duenas.

Dundalk's confidence in its parade extends beyond the community. Organizers flew a plane overhead wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July, with plans to send the message to all other parades in the county.

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