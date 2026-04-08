Free festivals, tall ships, and Blue Angels: Sail250 Maryland plans revealed

Free festivals, live music, food and the Blue Angels are all coming to Baltimore this summer as Sail250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore rolls out plans for a major weeklong celebration.

Event organizers say four free, family-friendly festivals will anchor the celebration from June 24–30 across Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

From June 26–28, the main festival weekend will take over the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, and Baltimore Peninsula — each with live music, food vendors, and interactive exhibits.

In Baltimore County, Martin State Airport will host a free open house June 27–28, featuring aircraft displays and opportunities to meet pilots participating in the air show.

Visitors can expect live musical performances by nearly 30 local Baltimore and military bands, along with a DJ stage.

There will be more than 20 food and beverage trucks and vendors, serving everything from wood-fired pizza to tacos. They also plan to hold a Crab Soup Cook-off (one for professional chefs and one for home cooks) and an all-America Apple Pie contest.

Guests can check out nearly 50 other exhibits, including an interactive SS Kidzone.

As part of Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore presented by Northrop Grumman, the Blue Angels—along with elite international flight demonstration teams—will take to the skies.

You can find more information, including a schedule of events here.