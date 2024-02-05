AMC theaters offering $5 tickets for select movies throughout Black History Month

BALTIMORE — In celebration of Black History Month, AMC theaters are offering $5 tickets for movies in their Fan Faves program.

Through this program, AMC is giving moviegoers a chance to watch a curated selection of films starring or created by Black film producers and actors.

Starting February 2, though February 29, 175 AMC locations will offer two daily showings of the following films:



Week of Feb. 2 - The Equalizer 3

Week of Feb. 9 - Spider- Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Week of Feb. 16 - The Color Purple

Week of Feb. 22 - Soul

A new movie will be offered each week.

All tickets to the Black History Month $5 Fan Faves are $5 plus tax for public showtime.

