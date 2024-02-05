Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

AMC theaters offering $5 tickets for select movies throughout Black History Month

AMC Theatres pushes back reopening by 2 weeks
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ben Margot/AP
Entrance to AMC Bay Street 16 theater is seen on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Emeryville, Calif. AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theater chain, on Wednesday unveiled a $20-a-month subscription service to rival the flagging MoviePass. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
AMC Theatres pushes back reopening by 2 weeks
Posted at 12:47 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 14:32:21-05

BALTIMORE — In celebration of Black History Month, AMC theaters are offering $5 tickets for movies in their Fan Faves program.

Through this program, AMC is giving moviegoers a chance to watch a curated selection of films starring or created by Black film producers and actors.

Starting February 2, though February 29, 175 AMC locations will offer two daily showings of the following films:

  • Week of Feb. 2 - The Equalizer 3
  • Week of Feb. 9 - Spider- Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Week of Feb. 16 - The Color Purple
  • Week of Feb. 22 - Soul

A new movie will be offered each week.
All tickets to the Black History Month $5 Fan Faves are $5 plus tax for public showtime.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices