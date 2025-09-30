Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All clear given after bomb threat prompted evacuation at Towson University

TOWSON, Md. — The University Union at Towson University has been reopened and given the all clear following reports of a bomb threat.

This comes after the University Union was evacuated.

In an email, the school told students and staff," You should evacuate if in that building and remain clear of the area - further than 500 feet from the building. This is not a drill."

Just before 1 p.m., the building was reopened.

Anyone with information should contact the Towson University Police Department at 410-704-4444.

