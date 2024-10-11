A national Black male mental health tour is making its way to Baltimore

A national Black male mental health tour called Just Heal Bro is coming to Baltimore Saturday.

It's a way for Black men to discuss trauma and healing in a safe space.

The event is coming to Coppin State University.

On Saturday, the event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a wellness mixer.

Men will have the chance to get free haircuts.

Afterwards, there will be an interactive panel with mental health professionals and actor Laman Rucker.

Research shows Black men are less likely to seek mental health treatment.

Also, a couple studies show the suicide rate for Black men is increasing.

Dr. Errol Bolden is an Associate Provost and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Coppin State University.

He knows firsthand how reluctant it is for Black men to reach out for help.

Dr. Bolden says the event is open to the public.

If you're interested in registering, you can visit this website.

