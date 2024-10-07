A Harford County veteran is searching for a kidney donor

BEL AIR — Over 100,000 people living in the U.S. are waiting for a kidney transplant.

While finding a donor can be tough, one Bel Air veteran is hoping someone will come through for him.

Andre Kirnes served his country for 26 years in the army, now the Harford County veteran is reaching out to the community asking for help.

He is searching for a kidney donor.

During the pandemic, his kidney started to fail. In 2021 the 63-year-old went on dialysis.

“It puts clean fluid in. It pulls contaminated fluid out and allows me to live," said Andre Kirnes.

However, dialysis is a temporary solution. He needs a kidney.

Kirnes is working with Donor Outreach for Veterans, also known as DOVE. The organization works to connect veterans with kidney donors.

“It’s good to have this group. You can talk to people who are experiencing the same problems that you’re experiencing," said Kirnes.

DOVE has helped 48 veterans receive kidney donations.

Kirnes is a parent and a grandparent. He wants to stick around as long as he can to see his grandchildren grow up.

“I’m hoping that someone hears this and is willing to give me an opportunity to live, live a longer, fuller life, and spend more time with my family and friends," said Kirnes.

Kidney donors undergo physical and psychological tests before they can donate.

If you're interested in donating, you can go to https://www.dovetransplant.org.

