A food pantry sees a rise in demand after the recent closure of a grocery store

BALTIMORE — There's a food pantry located in Northwest Baltimore that has seen a rise in people coming in asking for food.

That food pantry is 40 West Assistance and Referral Center.

The center is located just down the street from where the Edmondson Village Giant grocery store used to be.

Since the closure, the food pantry has seen more people in need of food.

Linda Hutchinson has been coming to the food pantry for the last few months.

She says her only other option is Family Dollar.

"We still want food and extra stuff they get. And they give more meat than Family Dollar, so why we got to go so far for food," said Hutchinson.

Bill Webster is the Center Director.

He saw firsthand the rise in customers.

"Across 2023, the number of people coming to see us doubled from 2022, and then going into 2024, it's increased by another 10 percent," said Webster.

He believes the rise can be contributed to a number of factors, including the rise in rent and utilities.

However, he says Giant closing its doors, only made the problem worse.

"We have a lot of seniors who visit us, many of who walk. So, to ask them to walk down to Wilkens Avenue for Giant or down to Shoppers Warehouse or Food Depot is quite a task for them," said Webster.

40 West Assistance and Referral Center is on open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There's no appointment needed.

Anyone can stop in to get fruits and vegetables.

"Well, they give a good mix, good canned goods. They also have clothing if you need clothing," said Tyrone Bradley, a person who uses the food pantry.

Webster tells WMAR-2 News people are able to come four times a month.