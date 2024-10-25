A candy shop in Lexington Market is continuing to honor a family legacy

BALTIMORE — One Baltimore family wanted to do something to honor their late mother and grandmother.

They decided they wanted to open up a candy shop in her honor.

Inside Lexington Market you will find Betty Lee's Candy Dish.

Betty Lee was an East Baltimore woman who was known for having a larger than life personality.

She was known for having candy dishes inside her house.

Anybody who came to visit was able to get candy.

She unfortunately passed away in 2019.

Her grandson Donald Terry Jr. wanted to do something to honor her legacy.

It was his vision to open up the store.

Betty Lee's Candy Dish has been open for six months.

The candy store has a lot to offer, including skittles, lollipops, laces, onions and much more.

The managers of the store tell WMAR-2 news they want to do something their candy shop is truly a family atmosphere.

Lexington Market is having a Halloween event on Saturday evening called Hocus Pocus.

Betty Lee's Candy Dish will be featured at the event.

