A Baltimore mom is speaking out after she says her son was assaulted at school

BALTIMORE — A mother is speaking out concerned for the safety of her son.

That mom is Cherise Harper.

Harper claims her son, who is just 7-years-old, was assaulted at Matthew A. Henson Elementary School.

She claims he was assaulted twice at his school by the same student.

Harper says the most recent incident took place on Dec. 7.

She says her son had bruised ribs and a concussion.

She claims two students dragged her son into a classroom.

The students allegedly kicked and stomped him until they got tired.

She says he was locked inside.

Harper claims no teachers were present during this attack.

Harper is upset because she says the school did not call her.

Plus, her child was never sent to the nurses office.

"I went to pick up my child from school, and he walked to the car holding his ribs, saying mommy my side and my ribs is hurting. So, I asked him what happened? My child didn't want to tell me at the time. So, once we got home, he told me what happened," said Harper.

Baltimore City Schools responded, saying they are working to address the issue. They sent us a statement saying in part.

"Unfortunately, our efforts to communicate with the family involved have been met with resistance. Regrettably, actions taken by a family member, including the public posting of videos that identify staff members without their consent, have raised concerns about potential threats to school safety."

The Racial Justice Network joined Harper for the news conference outside of Baltimore City Schools Headquarters Wednesday.

The network says they've reached out on Harper's behalf but haven't gotten a response.

The Racial Justice Network says it plans to file a lawsuit against the school system.

Harper says because of what happened, her son is terrified to go to any school at the moment.

