6-month-old baby murdered after blunt force trauma to the head

BALTIMORE — The March 1 death of 6-month-old Legacy Bell has been ruled a homicide, according to Baltimore Police.

That morning officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street, where Legacy was unresponsive.

In a report released Monday, it shows the medical examiner said the autopsy showed the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head and now ruled the death a homicide.

Neighbors like Troy Washington, who lives on the block where it happened, was shocked to learn the baby had been killed.

“I just knew the baby passed away, I initially assumed you know, because I didn’t see no arrest or anything like that or the baby died of natural causes or something like that. It’s messed up to have a kid, a six month old, it’s crazy real crazy,” Washington said.

Washington said he recalls the aftermath of police responding to that call when a six-month-old baby was found unresponsive.

“You know coming out of the door was a lot of commotion police cars, people coming out and crying,” Washington said.

It’s unclear who was watching the baby or who’s being held responsible, Washington along with many other neighbors on the block were just saddened to know that a baby was murdered.

“It’s definitely sad. I’m a single dad myself, I’ve raised my daughter for years and my son is right here. Like I said everybody don’t deserve to have kids,” Washington said.

Troy Washington speaks on murdered 6-month-old

So far Police have not released any details concerning any suspects in this case.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.