55 dead in Maui wildfires; questions on emergency alerts arise

Maui County officials said late Thursday that 55 people have now died as a massive wildfire tore through a significant portion of the resort Hawaiian town of Lahaina.

Officials said that 19 of the 55 fatalities were confirmed on Thursday.

Firefighters said that the Lahaina fire was mostly contained on Thursday as the gusty winds that affected Maui throughout the week calmed.

Officials have confirmed that hundreds of buildings have been destroyed as President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration, making federal resources more readily available.

"Anyone who’s lost a loved one, home damaged or destroyed is going to get help immediately," President Biden said.

There are now questions about how residents were alerted to the fire. The Associated Press reportedthat the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency did not sound sirens, instead relying on alerting people through smartphones along with television and radio broadcasts. But those alerts may have reached residents after the power went out in Lahaina.

SEE MORE: Airlines help more than 11,000 passengers escape Maui wildfires

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said it will take "many months" for people to find a home. He added that he hopes to have a program to subsidize housing for residents displaced by the wildfires.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the town of Lahaina has a population of 12,702 residents. Officials said that 11,000 people were flown out of the area on Wednesday.

As of early Friday, residents are still prohibited from returning to the town. Residents were taken to either shelters or the airport. But some residents told Scripps News they left in such a hurry that they were unable to bring identification with them to board an airplane.

The county said the Hawaii Community Foundation started a Maui Strong Fund to support residents impacted by the fire.

The wildfires were fueled by gusty winds as Hurricane Dora passed to the south of Hawaii. The National Weather Service measured a wind gust of 67 mph in Maui County early Wednesday.

