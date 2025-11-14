Your Money Minute: The 10-10-10 Rule

Want to make more money, save more money, and build long term wealth without overhauling your entire life? It's easier than you might think.

One simple strategy that delivers real results is called the 10-10-10 Rule. It's a framework designed to create momentum in your finances—and it works.

1. Increase your income by 10%

The first step is about finding ways to earn just a little more. Whether it's negotiating a raise, picking up extra hours, doing freelance work, or starting a small business on the side. The goal is simple: grow your income by 10%. You don't need to make a major leap. A modest boost can make a meaningful difference over time.

2. Cut your expenses by 10%

Next, look at where your money is going— and where it might be leaking. Subscriptions, impulse purchases, lifestyle upgrades, etc. Small cuts across your spending can quickly add up. Reducing expenses by 10% helps you reclaim control without sacrificing your quality of life.

3. Redirect that margin toward wealth

Once you've created a gap— more money coming in and less going out—it's time to put that margin to work.



If you have high-interest debt (ex. credit cards or personal loans), focus on paying it down aggressively.

If you're debt free, invest 10% into retirement savings or low-cost index funds and let it grow over time.

The formula is simple, but that's not the point. The real power comes from consistency and compounding. Over time, these small decisions can lead to a major financial transformation.