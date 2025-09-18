As IDF ramps up offensive in Gaza, families of hostages protest for more action from leaders

Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are protesting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's doorstep, begging him to bring the remaining hostages home as the IDF pursues a new ground offensive in Gaza.

Families are concerned and frustrated about the safety of their loved ones, including the nearly two dozen hostages who are thought to still be alive in Gaza. They are worried for their safety following news that they might have been brought above ground as the IDF goes into Gaza City.

The Hostage Families Forum says a significant number of living hostages are believed to be held in Gaza City, where the IDF is expanding its footprint.

Both current and former IDF officials have advised against the new military operation.

The IDF says it's making every effort to avoid targeting certain areas where it believes hostages are being held.

The protests put new pressure on U.S. President Trump, as well.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Israel this week after Israel struck against Hamas leadership in Qatar that Israel has U.S. support.

Hostage families from the United States have reached out to President Trump, with some believing his administration is their best or only avenue to make progress.

At recent protests in Tel Aviv, banners flew asking that President Trump intervene to secure a deal to free the remaining hostages.