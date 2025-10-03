Congo's president on Trump, war and America's cobalt future

Congo President Félix Tshisekedi says his country is ready to supply the United States with the critical minerals that power phones, cars, and the electric grid — but only if Washington helps secure peace in the east of the country.

In an exclusive interview with Scripps News, Tshisekedi highlighted the Democratic Republic of Congo's dominance in cobalt production. The country produces nearly three-quarters of the world's supply and holds more than half of known reserves.

"We think that since the United States, with President Trump in the lead, are interested in these strategic minerals, their first reflex will obviously be to guarantee the security of these investments," Tshisekedi said.

Eastern Congo is in turmoil as the M23 rebel group seizes mineral-rich territory near Goma. United Nations investigators say Rwanda backs the group — an accusation Kigali denies. At the U.N. General Assembly, Tshisekedi called for sanctions on "the perpetrators of economic crimes, but also of war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes of genocide committed in the east of my country."

The United States helped broker a peace deal in June, calling for Rwandan forces to withdraw and Congo to dismantle border militias. Former President Donald Trump has claimed credit.

"The Congo and Rwanda, they said it was impossible to settle," he said. "I got every one settled, seven of them, seven."

But fighting continues. Tshisekedi told Scripps News the deal is not dead but said Rwanda has disguised its role by backing M23.

"Rwanda is coming to get the minerals and they're using M23 like a puppet to steal and to do all these things that they are doing."

RELATED STORY | In General Assembly speech, Trump criticizes UN over wars, migration and climate change

For Tshisekedi, the path forward is clear: the U.S. can help secure eastern Congo and invest in processing minerals locally. "We will no longer simply serve as an extraction land," he said, "but we will also be a land of transformation."

Asked about U.S.–China competition, Tshisekedi said he does not play favorites. "No. No. In fact, we don't have a preference. We are friends with everyone." Still, he has renegotiated a major mining deal with Beijing that he described as "not a win-win."

Amid the geopolitical struggle, Congo faces a deadly new Ebola outbreak in Kasai province. Authorities have reported 57 cases and 35 deaths since September. Tshisekedi noted the U.S. once played a major role in funding Ebola response but has since cut support.