Biden praises NATO's continued strength, saying it's more necessary than ever

At a speech at this week's NATO summit in Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden praised the alliance's long history and emphasized its continued obligation to the world.

NATO is "the single greatest, most effective defensive alliance in the history of the world," President Biden said. "It's good that we're stronger than ever, because this moment in history calls for our collective strength."

For his leadership of the alliance, President Biden awarded NATO's outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor.

President Biden recognized Stoltenberg's leadership through "the most consequential decade for European security since World War II."

Continued commitment to Ukraine

The stakes are high at this summit, specifically for Ukraine, which is looking to get additional military and financial support.

It comes in the wake of Russia's deadly missile strike on a Ukrainian children's hospital in the capital of Kyiv that specializes in treating child victims of Russian attacks, as well as pediatric cancer.

"We know Putin won't stop at Ukraine," President Biden said. "But make no mistake. Ukraine can and will stop Putin, especially with our full collective support."

"Today I'm announcing a historic donation of air defense equipment for Ukraine," President Biden said.

In a statement just after the President's speech, leaders from six countries announced Ukraine would receive "additional Patriot batteries donated by the United States, Germany, and Romania; Patriot components donated by the Netherlands and other partners to enable the operation of an additional Patriot battery; and an additional SAMP-T system donated by Italy."

The United States and partners said they would also provide new tactical air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming months.

Secretary-General Stoltenberg announced a $700 million missile contract to get each member country to boost weapons production, while attempting to prevent an all-out war between NATO countries and Russia.

"The world is changing. We face serious security challenges, and therefore we need to step up our cooperation to invest more. And not least, we need to work more closely with the defense industry," Stoltenberg said.

The Biden administration promises NATO will soon outline the steps Ukraine needs to take to become a member. But its acceptance won't happen this year.

