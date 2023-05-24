Protecting yourself from Shingles

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful, blistering rash.

People 50 and over are the most at risk for getting shingles, but recently it has been detected in younger people.

We talked with Alaa Diab, MD, a Medical Resident at GBMC about the virus and how stress is causing people, of all ages, to be more at risk, "Stress can affect your immune system. Once it affects your immune system your immune system is not as robust as it is when someone is relaxed and not as anxious or having anxiety. All these stressors can effect you, so definitely it can affect people younger than 50."

If you are under 50, and immune-compromised, talk to your doctor not only about managing your stress but also about the Shingles vaccine.

For people over 50 chances are they also had chicken pox, which poses a risk, "People who had chicken pox earlier in their life, the virus lays dormant in their body or becomes inactive, and later on, when they are 50 years or older when their immune system is kinda compromised or not as robust as it was before, this is when it is reactivated and it manifests in the shingles form."

Shingles typically occur in a single stripe, around either the left or right side of the body. The area where the shingles appear may be numb or itchy. Rashes may turn into blisters that scab over the course of 7-10 days.

Other symptoms include fluid-filled blisters, burning or shooting pain, chills, fever, headache, or an upset stomach. See your doctor for treatment.

If you are over 50, or immune compromised, talk to your doctor about getting a shingles vaccine.

The risk of getting shingles increases as you age.