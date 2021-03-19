A healthier you: science-backed nutrition tips

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – We all know that good nutrition is key for a healthy, long life, but there are so many different diets and philosophies out there.

Belief based, calorie counting, crash, detox, medical, fad, food specific, fasting and the list goes on. Everywhere you look someone is talking about diets and healthy eating, but what are some science-based strategies that can actually help you lose weight and avoid disease?

First, include a little protein in every meal. This can help you balance your blood sugar and manage your weight.

Next, get enough fiber. It can help improve cholesterol and lower your risk of heart disease, obesity, and type two diabetes. You should get about 25 to 30 grams a day from food, but most adults only get around half that. Don’t forget to incorporate a rainbow of foods on your plate.

“A lot of fruit and vegetables have antioxidants,” Vasanti Malik, research scientist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health said.

Oily fish contains omega-three fatty acids which may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

You might also want to sip on a cup of joe. One study found three to five cups of coffee a day reduced the risk of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, type two diabetes, and heart disease. Beware, some studies show too much coffee can cause high blood pressure and anxiety.

Don’t forget to watch how much sugar you consume. Too much can lead to obesity, heart disease, and other problems. Guidelines suggest most men and women should only consume between six and nine teaspoons of added sugar a day.