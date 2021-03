A winery is offering a chance for someone to work and live in Sonoma. And the best part is that person will make $10,000 per month.

Murphy-Goode Winery is offering the one-year position. The winner can move to California and live rent-free for the year.

Only people 21-years-old and older can apply for the job.

You also have to submit a video resume explaining why this is your dream job.

You can apply until June 30, 2021 by clicking here.