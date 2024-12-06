“Womp Womp”: Aberdeen High School alumni create new emoji

ABERDEEN, Md. — In today's technological world most of us use emojis to relay our feelings and thoughts.

Everyone has favorites they communicate with, from smiley faces to hearts.

Soon smart phone users will have yet another choice, thanks to a local teacher and group of high school graduates.

In 2019 Sarah Ashley and 12 of her students in the Science and Mathematics Academy at Aberdeen High School, submitted a trombone emoji for use in the Unicode library.

It took five-years, but their proposal was finally approved.

The trombone idea came about when Ashley and company felt their wasn't enough musical instrument emojis.

They also meant for the trombone emoji to be humorous, representing the all familiar “womp womp” sound often associated when mistakes are made.

“This approval is the perfect end to a five-year journey filled with hard work and creativity. I couldn’t be prouder of these graduates for taking a concept and turning it into something that will now be used worldwide,” said Ashley.

Here are the Aberdeen High alumni credited with creating the emoji. Each graduated between 2020-2021.



Brendan Althoff

Brandon Brown

Dillon Capalongo

Gabriel Cardell

William Davis

Evan Demos

Nathaniel Dimick

Kristen Doresy

Ian Leach

David Oguh

Cristopher Pappas

Mark Rosser

The trombone emoji will soon be available for all to use.