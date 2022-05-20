Wine in the Woods Weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md — Along with Preakness, this weekend is also Wine in the Woods in Columbia. For the first time in two years, you and your favorite wine buddy can go to Symphony Woods near Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Wine in the Woods is a ticketed event that allows wine drinkers to try various selections of wine from Maryland. The festival will also feature different bands and even a Bacchus Living Statue. This year, they will also give guest the option to purchase beer.

If you would like to purchase tickets yourself for this event, you can click here.

