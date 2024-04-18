Widespread 911 emergency line outages reported in 4 states

Dialing 911 was not working for people in some parts of the country Wednesday night, with four states reporting emergency line outages.

This included Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota and Texas.

Officials across those states announced the outages late at night. Though some states did not name a cause, others suggested the problem was tied to certain wireless carriers.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety posted that it was “aware of a 911 service interruption throughout the state.” It said texting 911 was still operating in most parts of the state, and that residents could still contact local authorities at police non-emergency lines for emergency services. About an hour later, South Dakota’s public safety department said service had been restored and that its 911 line was fully operational.

Las Vegas was also affected.

“URGENT: there is a 911 outage impacting your ability to contact us right now,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted Wednesday night. It urged people to call from a mobile device, saying they could view phone numbers dialing in and would immediately call back. Authorities had said calls from a landline would not go through or show up. Officials had no estimate on when service would be restored. They updated the public about two hours later saying the 911 line was back up and running normally.

Police in Del Rio, Texas, which is in the southwestern part of the state, flagged 911 outages as well.

But officials in the city attributed the outage to an unnamed wireless carrier.

“We are aware of an outage with a major cellular carrier affecting the ability to reach 911. This issue is with the carrier and not the City of Del Rio systems,” said the Del Rio Police Department in a Facebook post.

It urged residents to use a landline or another carrier if a mobile device couldn’t get through to 911.

Officials in Sarpy County, Nebraska, were seeing a similar trend with certain wireless carriers having issues. Authorities posted on X Wednesday night that 911 was not working “for some wireless carriers,” and issued an alternate line to call for emergencies. About three hours later, the county posted that the issue had been resolved.

The outages were reported across all four states around the same time.

Scripps News has reached out to the Department of Transportation, which handles 911, the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Safety Council for more information.

