Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a Reformation clothing line

Monica Lewinsky is no stranger to the political spotlight, and now she's utilizing that name recognition to highlight a timely political cause: voter registration.

The writer, activist and former White House intern has paired up with Reformation and Vote.org for a new campaign titled "You've Got the Power."

The project, which launched Monday morning, is an effort to push voters to the polls ahead of this year's presidential election, but it's also a reminder that you can do it in style — particularly with the sustainable women's clothing brand's new workwear collection, released in tandem with the campaign.

"Monica's been empowering women to use their voices and feel powerful for a long time, so it just makes sense that she'd help us do the same," Reformation wrote on its website. "And while great clothes won't fix everything, putting them on and going to the polls is a pretty good place to start."

The collection features a limited edition sweatshirt — the proceeds of which will go to Vote.org along with a $25,000 donation from Reformation — plus a slew of elevated office looks (think impeccably tailored matching sets, skirts and even a leather trench coat). Fronted by Lewinsky, the silhouettes and their model serve to remind shoppers "that you've got the power."

"Voting is using your voice to be heard, and it's the most defining aspect of our democracy," Lewinsky said on the campaign's landing page. "If you wanna complain for the next four years, you gotta go out and vote."

SEE MORE: From celebrities to presidents, what makes a good public apology?

Lewinsky was shot into the public eye as a 22-year-old, when her affair with then-President Clinton became a sweeping scandal. It forced Lewinsky into inescapable media attention, but after a decade of receding from the spotlight, she's since used her standing in the public eye to advocate for certain causes, like the #MeToo movement, anti-bullying, women's rights and even for herself, producing the FX series "Impeachment: American Crime Story" in 2021 that portrayed the affair from her point of view.

A fashion campaign, however, is a first for the 50-year-old, though she has dipped her toe into the industry before with a line of handbags. It's not a first-of-its-kind partnership for Reformation though, which has launched a voting advocacy project for the last two elections.

This time, the brand is aiming to set itself apart, particularly from the other brands who incentivize voting.

"Ref knows another faceless brand telling you to vote isn't going to cut through, so [we] teamed up with someone iconic who would," a press release announcing the launch read.

So if you're heading to shop for Lewinsky's powerhouse looks, stop by the campaign's one-stop voting hub. There, you can find details on how, when and where to register for the general election, coming Nov. 5.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com