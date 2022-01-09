Here's where you can get a free COVID-19 test this week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Looking to get a free COVID-19 test? We've got you covered.

The following state-run testing sites will be open for walk-up or drive-through COVID-19 testing without an appointment.

This list will be updated as test sites open up.

NAME AND ADDRESS HOURS LifeBridge Health Northwest Hospital (testing outside ED entrance) 5401 Old Court Road Randallstown, MD 21133

Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr. Bel Air, MD 21014 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital 25500 Point Lookout Road Leonardtown, MD 20650

Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Frederick Health (testing at Frederick Health Village) (drive-through) 1 Frederick Health Way Frederick, MD 21701

Daily (Mon-Sun) 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Meritus Medical Center (testing at Meritus Medical Plaza) (drive-through) 13620 Crayton Blvd. Hagerstown, MD 21742

Mon-Fri:8 a.m .- 4 p.m. Sat: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sun: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Anne Arundel Medical Center 2001 Medical Pkwy. Annapolis, MD 21401 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. NEW SITE : Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center 5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir. Baltimore, MD 21224 Daily (Mon-Sun) 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through) 7300 Van Dusen Rd. Laurel, MD 20707 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. NEW SITE : Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (testing at Washington Education Zone/Washington University of DC) (drive-through) 6511 Princess Garden Pkwy Lanham, MD 20706 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. NEW HOURS : UM Charles Regional Medical Center (testing at Regency Furniture Stadium) (drive-through) 11765 St. Linus Dr. Waldorf, MD 20602 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. UM Capital Region Medical Center (testing at City of Praise Family Ministries) 8501 Jericho City Dr. Landover, MD, 20785 Mon: 12 noon - 6 p.m. Tues-Fri: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sat: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sun: CLOSED

Be prepared for the possibility of extended wait times.

The Annapolis - Calvert and Bladen Streets and State Center, Baltimore sites will continue to operate as previously scheduled.