Here's where you can get a free COVID-19 test this week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Looking to get a free COVID-19 test? We've got you covered.
The following state-run testing sites will be open for walk-up or drive-through COVID-19 testing without an appointment.
This list will be updated as test sites open up.
LifeBridge Health Northwest Hospital
(testing outside ED entrance)
5401 Old Court Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
25500 Point Lookout Road
Leonardtown, MD 20650
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Frederick Health (testing at Frederick Health Village) (drive-through)
1 Frederick Health Way
Frederick, MD 21701
Daily (Mon-Sun)
7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Meritus Medical Center (testing at Meritus Medical Plaza) (drive-through)
13620 Crayton Blvd.
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Mon-Fri:8 a.m .- 4 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sun: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Be prepared for the possibility of extended wait times.
The Annapolis - Calvert and Bladen Streets and State Center, Baltimore sites will continue to operate as previously scheduled.