Where is Santa? How to track St. Nick on Christmas Eve

It’s Christmas Eve, which means Santa is already on his way around the world delivering presents to all the children on his list.

Families can track his whereabouts as he and his nine reindeer fly through the skies using the “Santa Tracker” from Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The tracker shows Father Christmas in 3D as he transits the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

As of 9:15 a.m. EST, Santa had already delivered over one million gifts and was making stops in Japan.

NORAD's Santa Tracker was born from a mistake in 1955. USA Today said according to legend, an ad in a Colorado Springs newspaper invited children to call Santa but inadvertently listed the phone number for NORAD. The officers played along and since then, NORAD’s Santa Tracker has gone global.

Hundreds of Canadian and American military personnel and civilians volunteer to keep up with Santa.

Google is also offering its own Santa tracker on its website and corresponding Santa Tracker 2023 app, which will also begin tracking on Christmas Eve.

