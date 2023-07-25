What pandemic-era relief programs are ending soon? Here’s a list

Some pandemic-era relief programs will soon expire. Here's what you should pay attention to.

The first program expiring is the pause on student loans. Federal student loan accounts have been frozen since early 2020, but interest will start accruing again September 1. Bills will start going out shortly after.

The second program to end is the suspension of work requirements for food stamps. Congress suspended certain work requirements for adults in order to get food stamps during the pandemic.

This fall, that will change. Adults ages 18-49 without dependents will only be able to receive food stamps three months out of every three years, unless they work at least 20 hours a week.

Funding for child care stabilization grants, which was part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will expire September 30.

This was used to improve child care programs by increasing worker compensation and other needs. This could impact more than 70,000 programs and more than three million children, according to The Century Foundation.

Finally, millions of people with Medicaid coverage may lose their benefits this fall as states can now review recipients’ eligibility.

Some pandemic-era aid has already expired, such as enhanced unemployment benefits and increased child tax credits.

