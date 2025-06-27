West Baltimore initiative gets community feedback on turning vacants into multi-unit homes

BALTIMORE — The West North Avenue Development Authority recently held a town hall meeting to discuss the proposed Baltimore City Housing Options and Opportunities Act, which aims to create more housing options in West Baltimore neighborhoods.

The legislation would allow single-family homes to be converted into multi-unit dwellings, potentially addressing housing shortages while revitalizing areas with vacant and dilapidated properties.

Community members gathered to learn more about the act and discuss how it could impact their neighborhoods.

"Right along this West North Avenue corridor and the surrounding areas for all of these dilapidated homes to be filled with individuals where there is housing where they can lay their heads and have a safe place to live," said a participant at the town hall.

The West North Avenue Development Authority will continue its community engagement with a business webinar scheduled for July 16th. Business owners interested in learning more about opportunities in the area are encouraged to attend.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.