BALTIMORE -



The "Autumnal Chill" looks like it is finally here to stay across Central Maryland. After 9 days of 80 degrees or better to start the month our pattern has finally flipped to more of a Fall or even early Winter-like feel.







Temperatures all week long look to be at or below average as several slugs of cool air push down out of Canada. There is even a chance that we may pick up our first official frost of the year come early Friday morning as the door to the "Arctic" north opens.







Highs today made there way into the 60s despite high level clouds and a stalled front to our south. The same can be said for Wednesday as high pressure slowly slides east allowing for some gusty northwesterly flow to usher in more cold air.











Thursday highs will struggle to make 55 degrees in many locations with gusty winds upwards of 25 mph giving us a bit of a wind chill during the early morning hours. Sweaters definitely will be in full force and maybe even the winter jackets.







The coldest air so far this season could unload on us come the end of the weekend ahead. Frost is likely in many locations early Friday morning with lows down in the mid to upper 30s. Temps though rebound in the afternoon to around 60 before turning even warmer with showers Saturday. It's after the showers come through Saturday is when our thermometer takes a nose dive. Highs on Sunday will barely make 50 in many locations so those warm layers and hot cups of cocoa will come in handy.









With all of this cold air of course we have to talk fall color. Right now things are a smidgen behind thanks to the overly wet and hot conditions we have seen at the beginning of the month. Currently the mountains of Maryland are heading into peak color while here in Baltimore things are just now changing. Peak color on the average is right around October 22nd so leaf peepers just be patient as the best color is yet to come.







Long range continues to suggest the cool and dry conditions look to continue. The warm air will stay south of the area while the cool weather looks to continue across our neighborhood for weeks to come.







