Volunteer coach charged for alleged sexual abuse of teenage brothers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — An Ellicott City man has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing two brothers aged, 15 and 16.

Joshua Duerk, 54, is charged with the sexual abuse of a minor and third and fourth degree sex offenses.

Howard County Police

Howard County Police responded to the 5200 block of Hermit Path in Columbia when they met with the victim's parents.

Police soon learned both victims worked for Duerk at his bulk trash removal company.

The family came to know Duerk after he attended the boy's lemonade stand multiple times during the summer. Charging documents say, he advocated for the boys to get a job with his company.

The family has four children and at one point, all four of them worked for Duerk.

The parents told investigators their kids used to sleep over at Duerk's home prior to and during their shifts.

On the morning following the alleged incident, the 15-year-old told Duerk "it wasn't okay with him," and asked for a $200 gift card and the two would "call it even."

On August 18, he asked Duerk to buy him a $300 gift car now that police were involved, charging documents say.

Duerk turned himself in on Aug. 23 and is being held on $100,000 bond.

He was also a volunteer coach at Centennial High School from 2007-2010. He was involved with the youth basketball and volleyball teams

Police are asking any additional victims or anyone who may have information can contact police here 410-313-STOP.