Your Voice, Your Stories: St Frances Academy, Urban Reads, Puppy Scams

We start off celebrating St Frances Academy being named Sports Illustrated's number one football team in the country. This comes after the team won their first ever national high school championship game.

Next we met Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers at Severn Elementary School where he was helping students learn financial literacy.

Sticking with literacy, Randall Newsome spoke with Urban Reads Bookstore owner Tia Hamilton who is inspiring young readers by bringing books to them.

Rounding out the week is Matter for Mallory's 12 Scams of Christmas about a Maryland grandmother who paid $800 for a puppy that never arrived.

