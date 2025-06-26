Your Voice, Your Stories: Penalties for someone else's trash, McElderry Park pleads for help

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Baltimore where Ja Nai Wright spoke with residents in the McElderry Park Community who are pleading for help as drugs and homelessness continue plaguing their neighborhood.

Concerns from McElderry Park community about increase in drug use

From there, Mallory Sofastaii investigates how a Rosedale woman received a $500 citation for illegally dumping trash far from her home, a violation she denies committing.

A woman fined for illegal dumping, but it's not her mess!

Next, Maria Morales reports on a partnership between Towson businesses and police, where with the help of security cameras, efforts are underway to reduce crime and increase safety.

The unblinking eye of crime fighting in downtown Towson

