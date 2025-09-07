Your Voice, Your Stories: Kennedy Krieger Practice Suite, Live or Exist & W.E.A.N.

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with a visit to Kennedy Krieger’s brand new practice suite.

That's where WMAR-2 News photojournalist Kristi Harper met Sally, who is battling a form of brain cancer impacting her ability to move.

Therapists are working to get Sally standing and cooking again, a passion she's long enjoyed.

Kennedy Krieger Occupational Therapists help patients cook up a chocolatey treat

Next, Ja Nai Wright tells us about a local artist converting an old ice cream truck into a mobile community outreach program.

Nai Turner founded Live or Exist Foundation which offers food to the homeless.

Artist converts ice cream truck into mobile community outreach program

Rounding out the week, Megan Knight spoke to Janice Jackson, the creator of Women Embracing Abilities Now, a sisterhood for those with disabilities, teaching members how to advocate for themselves against negativity and stereotypes.

"Women Embracing Abilities Now", or W.E.A.N., offers support and sisterhood to women with disabilities

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR. If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.