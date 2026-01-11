Your Voice, Your Stories: 'Jimmy Malone Act,' New Year New Home, Vet Treatment Court

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

We start off with Ja Nai Wright with an in-depth look at the James "Jimmy" Malone Act. Named after a former lawmaker and firefighter, the new law eliminates co-pays for cancer prevention screenings for career firefighters.

Next, Maria Morales tells us about St. Vincent de Paul's "New Year, New Home" campaign which helps Baltimore families transition from homelessness to permanent housing.

From there we head to Voice for Veterans reporter Cyera Williams highlighting Veterans Treatment Court in Frederick County offering a path to recovery and hope.

Rounding out the week is Raven Payne telling the story of one community's heroic actions to save children from a fire.