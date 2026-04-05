Your Voice, Your Stories: Historic tags return & Edmondson Village reopens

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Matter for Mallory. Maryland drivers may soon be able to qualify for historic vehicle tags again after lawmakers moved to reverse a recent policy change.

Maryland restoring historic vehicle registration after 1999 cutoff backlash

Next, Ja Nai Wright is in Baltimore telling you about mothers at the RISE Early Learning and Family Support Center who built a unique bond and a supportive sisterhood that goes beyond traditional daycare.

Baltimore mothers build a unique sisterhood at local RISE support center

We stay in Baltimore where Kelly Swoope attended the reopening of Edmondson Village.

Newly renovated Edmondson Village Shopping Center reopens to public

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.