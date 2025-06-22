Your Voice, Your Stories: Beloved crossing guard retires, Sisters open safe play space, Commander returns

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

Starting off in Harford County Jeff Hager tells us about Doris Presbury, a retiring crossing guard whose become a beloved fixture outside George D. Lisby Elementary School, in Aberdeen.

Crossing guard retiring after a decade at same school

From there we take you to Baltimore, where Commander Vance Scott, a Polytechnic graduate, returned home for a special event aimed at connecting military leadership with local communities.

'Baltimore Built, Navy Refined': Commander Vance Scott returns home to inspire future leaders

Over in Parkville Kara Burnett caught up with Villa Cresta Elementary School librarian Jennifer Hartman to learn about the annual Summer Book Swap.

No price tags, just pages: Villa Cresta librarian hosts summer book swap

Rounding things out this week is Ja Nai Wright's story of sisters Ruby and Caroline O., deciding to open a safe sensory-friendly gym for special needs children.

BREEZE Sensory Gym provides a safe space for special needs children to play

