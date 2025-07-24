Tucked away in Myersville is a family-owned oasis called the Bog Shack

MYERSVILLE, Md. — It's been an extraordinarily hot Maryland summer.

One of our favorite things to keep cool is a snowball.

Recently, the team at WMAR-2 News has been out searching for more hidden gems.

Just last week, we came across one tucked away in Myersville.

That's in Frederick County, in case you were wondering.

There we found Joe and Lori Pearson, co-owners of the Bog Shack.

Initially the retired couple used their personal 14-acre property to host church picnics, but during COVID-19 they got the itch to transform it into the one-of-a-kind snowball stand that sits there today.

Unassuming at first, actually pulling into the Bog Shack parking lot feels like an oasis surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature.

Among the highlights, a spring-fed pond, various fruit trees, and maybe even some wildlife. bogscenery

If you're feeling really adventurous, take a short hike along one of the many trails the Pearson's have carved out.

The most challenging takes you up a rather steep hill, where the views from above make it totally worth your time.

Upon reaching the top you'll find a tree house built by Mr. Pearson himself, where on a nice summer's day you can catch a glimpse of a small natural waterfall. boghiking

For those not looking to workout, other activities and games line the green grassy grounds of the Bog Shack as far as the eye can see.

From volleyball and pickleball courts to cornhole and water balloon wars, there's a little something for everyone. bogsports

Not to mention the air-conditioned bathrooms, which the Pearson's are especially proud of.

Mr. Pearson, who spent years in the construction industry, assembled most of these amenities himself by hand.

The Bog Shack has attracted lots of social media attention, leading to hundreds of more visitors each day.

Believe it or not, the family charges no entry or parking fees.

All they ask is that you purchase one of their reasonably priced snowballs.

There are 32 delicious flavors to choose from, including Mrs. Pearson's favorite. snowballmakebog

All proceeds go towards the Pearson's non-profit called Beachnut Spring Ministries.

The organization builds props for local church summer camps and theater programs, while also completing missionary work with orphanages overseas.



BogCharity

The Bog Shack operates Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8pm, and 2 to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.