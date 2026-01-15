Son inspires Laurel couple to publish book on autism acceptance

LAUREL, Md. — A Howard County family began their new year by publishing a feel-good story focusing on family and inclusion.

'What Makes Me Awesome: An Autism Acceptance Story' was written by the Sealy family from Laurel.

At one point it reached number one on Amazon's best selling books list under Children's Journal Writing.

Amazon

Co-author Ebony Crawford-Sealy says the book is inspired by her son, Xavier, who has autism.

"The book highlights self-acceptance, belonging, and celebrating differences through a child’s lens," said Crawford-Sele.

