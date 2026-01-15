Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Son inspires Laurel couple to publish book on autism acceptance

LAUREL, Md. — A Howard County family began their new year by publishing a feel-good story focusing on family and inclusion.

'What Makes Me Awesome: An Autism Acceptance Story' was written by the Sealy family from Laurel.

At one point it reached number one on Amazon's best selling books list under Children's Journal Writing.

What Makes Me Awesome

Co-author Ebony Crawford-Sealy says the book is inspired by her son, Xavier, who has autism.

"The book highlights self-acceptance, belonging, and celebrating differences through a child’s lens," said Crawford-Sele.

To buy a copy, click here.

