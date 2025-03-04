Pushing back on the president

TOWSON, Md. — Many of the sign bearers may have come up short at the ballot box, but their disdain for Donald Trump has only grown since he took office.

“Are we a nation that turns its back on our immigrants?” Baltimore County Council Member Izzy Patoka asked a crowd over a bull horn.

“No, we’re not,” they chanted in response.

“Are we a nation that coddles up to dictators?”

“No!”

“Say it louder!”

“No!”

Protesters gathered along Bosley Avenue outside the Baltimore Circuit Courthouse sharing their complaints over the 47th president, Elon Musk and a host of policies launched by the new administration.

“He’s gonna make things much harder,” said Jane Dambrogi of Towson, “It’s not only Ukraine. It’s the tariffs. It’s the firing of all the workers that have done a wonderful job for our country. They said he’s not a king. He’s a president, and he has to follow the Constitution.”

The group behind the protest, which calls itself ‘50501,’ is calling on people to unite against what it views as oppression and dictatorship.”

Free to express themselves in a polarized political climate where change is hard to come by.

“I’m hoping… I wish it would all go away and I could go back to my normal life I think,” said Fergal Mullally, one of the protest organizers, “but what I’m hoping is that we get more people to see this and realize that there are ways of fighting back.”