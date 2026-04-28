'Listening to my identical twin's heart beat': Woman reunites with late sister through donor recipient

BALTIMORE — One local woman was able to reunite with her late identical twin sister.

The meeting wasn't ordinary, but certainly a healing one.

Five-years ago Alyssa Taylor Courtney tragically lost her twin Sacha.

Alyssa Taylor Courtney Alyssa (left) and Sacha (right) in 2018

Sacha was an organ donor.

Kelly Bowers, of Pennsylvania, was the recipient of Sacha's heart.

Over the weekend, Alyssa, a retired Baltimore City EMT, met Kelly for the first time during the Gift of Life Donor Program Dash in Philadelphia.

Together they shared a moment neither will ever forget.

"Listening to my identical twins heart beat for the FIRST TIME after 5 years of being inside this beautiful woman named Kelly," Alyssa posted on Facebook. "Sacha Taylor is gone, but part is her still lives on, still giving life. Thank you Kelly for your wonderful gift of sharing this with me."

Alyssa capped off her post urging everyone to become an organ donor.

Alyssa Taylor Courtney Kelly and Alyssa together (left to right) with a painting gifted from Kelly to Sacha's family showing a heart along the ocean shore.



The day was made possible by the Gift of Life Donor Program, who first shared this heartfelt story with WMAR.

"The story of Alyssa, Sacha and Kelly shows the extraordinary power of organ donation to turn loss into life and create lasting connections," the organization wrote to us.

Anyone wishing to become an organ donor can register here.