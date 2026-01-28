June's match: 3-year-old child to undergo liver transplant after finding donor

ABINGDON, Md. — We have a heartwarming update on a story from earlier this month.

WMAR-2 News reporter Jeff Hager introduced us to 3-year-old June Brown, of Abingdon.

Little June was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called OTC deficiency, which doesn't allow the body to remove toxic ammonia.

Doctors said June needed a liver transplant, or else she could suffer permanent neurological damage, possibly even death.

The prospects of finding a match were concerning, considering June required a positive or negative “A” or “O” blood type.

“Putting ourselves out there on Facebook as a pretty private family was a big choice that my husband and I made together, you know, even putting her picture out there,” June's mother told WMAR. “But at this point, we are weighing what’s most important and what is most important is finding her the perfect match.”

On Wednesday, we learned June's wish came true.

"We have found June’s match and her transplant is scheduled for tomorrow morning," June's mother posted on Facebook. "There is no way to describe the overwhelming array of emotions we are feeling right now. We are so thankful to the selfless young man that is putting his life on hold so our daughter can have a better life herself."

We here at WMAR-2 News wish June a successful surgery and speedy healthy recovery.