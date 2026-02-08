Guardian Angels to close Baltimore chapter after two decades on neighborhood patrol

BALTIMORE — For two decades Baltimore has come to know the Guardian Angels.

Clad in their signature red beret's, the nationwide civilian watch group expanded to Charm City in 2006, patrolling its neighborhoods and transit systems.

Their one and only goal — to "promote safety, visibility, and community trust."

On February 28 the Baltimore chapter of the Guardian Angels will officially close shop.

Baltimore Regional Director, Marcus “Strider” Dent, announced the move on Thursday.

He and his twin brother, Angelo “Taps” Dent, launched the Baltimore Guardian Angels chapter after working with the group since the 1980s.

"Stepping down isn’t easy—this has been my family and purpose for over four decades—but I leave knowing what we built truly mattered," Dent wrote on Facebook.

In an email to WMAR-2 News, Dent was clear his decision had nothing to do with any controversy or crisis.

"Rather the natural conclusion of a long chapter of volunteer service," Dent told us. "Over two decades, the Baltimore Guardian Angels participated in community patrols, missing-person awareness efforts, neighborhood safety initiatives, youth outreach, and partnerships with churches and local groups—often quietly, consistently, and without compensation."

Dent was sure to call out local communities for which he worked close with over the years, including Morrell Park and St. Mark’s Church.

"Thank you for your trust, support, and for giving us a home," Dent said. "To every Angel—past and present—your dedication, courage, and loyalty carried this chapter forward. I could not be prouder of what we built together."