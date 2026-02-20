WMAR brings back Veteran Spotlight segment to honor local heroes

WMAR-2 News takes great pride in being the Voice for Veterans.

WATCH: WMAR's Veteran Spotlight returns to honor local veterans WMAR's Veteran Spotlight returns to honor local veterans

In continuing in this great tradition, the station is bringing back a segment honoring our military heroes called Veteran Spotlight, which is sponsored by Valor Roofing.

Cyera Williams, our Voice for Veterans reporter, has had the honor of sitting down with veterans.

Through these conversations, she has learned firsthand about the trials and triumphs they have experienced.

Vietnam vets like Bill Palm and Charles Harrison, for example, are making sure the stories of service are never forgotten.

"I tell them, I said, listen to what the veterans, and observe what the veterans. That's the only way you're going to understand what they're going through," Harrison said.

Another vet, Johanna Dahl, is using her creativity to turn military uniforms into something beautiful as a way to heal.

"When you get in front of a sewing machine, and you hear that hum, it helps block out all the darkness," Dahl said.

Walking side by side with Ashburton veterans, Cyera saw how they are still serving their community by planting trees and lifting each other up.

"I want to start a group for veterans so we can do things for the community," one veteran said.

So, if there is a veteran in your community, help us thank them for their service.

Scan the QR code in the video above, and it will take you straight to Veteran Spotlight.

Fill out the form.

Tell us about the veteran, the branch they served in, and share a photo or two.

Watch Good Morning Maryland every Monday as we put another deserving veteran in the spotlight.