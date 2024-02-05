Wine and Dine for Warriors raises money to help support local veterans

TOWSON, Md. — The second annual Wine and Dine for Warriors brought in a large crowd on Saturday.

The event was aimed to support local veterans and included food, wine, live music, and a silent auction. It was hosted by the Towson Elks Lodge #469.

Last year, they raised more than $20,000 for veteran programs throughout the state, including horse and canine therapy, retreats for families of veterans, and scholarships for college.

"Our heroes that come back from overseas or even domestically need help, and we want to bring that to light through events like this," said Patrick Sullivan, head of trustee.

"A lot of people don't know there are over 300,000 veterans in Maryland, and more than 1 in 4 of them is on disability, so that's a need we're trying to address," said Chairman Ed Kilcullen. "We hope to do some retrofitting of homes to accommodate veterans with disabilities."

Mental health and suicide prevention are also major priorities of the group. Forty-two volunteers from the Elks Lodge helped out with the event.