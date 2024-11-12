Weis Markets donates $185,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America

BALTIMORE — Weis Markets announced Tuesday that it has donated $185,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA).

The nonprofit's mission is to support veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS.

Officials say the donation was raised through a four-week in-store fundraising campaign in October and a corporate donation.

The funds will be used to support the PVA's mission of helping veterans who are dealing with serious injuries to live productive, independent lives and gain access to specialized care, benefits, and meaningful careers.

“The associates and customers across our nearly 200 stores were extremely generous this year with their in-store donations,” said Maria Rizzo, Vice President of Marketing and Advertising for Weis Markets. “We are a company founded by a U.S. veteran that employs thousands of American heroes who have served our country. We are so proud of the support we have been able to provide to PVA over the last eight years. They are the voice of our nation’s heroes and ensure that veterans can access the services and benefits they deserve.”

“We are grateful to Weis Markets, their dedicated associates, and gracious customers for this year’s incredible donation and their ongoing support that helps drive our mission forward at PVA,” said Robert Thomas, National President of PVA. “Partnerships like this enable us to provide critical services to veterans with catastrophic injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS. Together, we are making a profound difference in the lives of paralyzed veterans, their families, and caregivers.”

The check presentation was held at the company's Belair Road store in Baltimore.