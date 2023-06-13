'We need each other': Theater performance raises awareness for veteran mental health

BALTIMORE — On Monday night, those at Reveille Grounds hosted a virtual performance of Ajax for veterans.

The performers used scenes from the play to discuss loneliness, mental health, suicide, and combat stress.

The goal was to help those who've served speak up about issues they might be facing, during this Global Loneliness Awareness Week.

When military men and women rejoin civilian life, it can be hard for them to find roles and spaces where they fell accepted and safe.

The woman behind Reveille Grounds says she hopes to provide a place where those who have served can feel supported.

"We need each other. We need to link arms and support each other. So, this is important to me because the space we're in right now will be opening in September. It's going to be a way where we will connect people to each other, to opportunities, and to programs to serve and engage them," said

"But at the end of the day, we just want people to know they belong. That they matter. That they have a mission and purpose again, and they can find it right here."