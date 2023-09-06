War Memorial Building to host job fair for veterans in coming weeks

BALTIMORE — On Thursday, September 21, there will be a job fair for veterans at the War Memorial Building in downtown Baltimore.

There will be more than 50 local employers offering on site interviews and jobs.

One of the most recent events held at the War Memorial Building saw over 1,000 attendees.

At this resource and hiring event there will also be free and paid training opportunities, apprenticeships/unions programs.

To register for this event, click here.

For more information email Sharon Walker, swalker@newvisionhouseofhope.com or Deral Falls at deral.falls@baltimorecity.gov.