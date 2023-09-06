Watch Now
NewsVoice for Veterans

Actions

War Memorial Building to host job fair for veterans in coming weeks

American Flag
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An American flag ripples in the wind on a sunny Sept. 25, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
American Flag
Posted at 4:14 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 16:15:31-04

BALTIMORE — On Thursday, September 21, there will be a job fair for veterans at the War Memorial Building in downtown Baltimore.

There will be more than 50 local employers offering on site interviews and jobs.

One of the most recent events held at the War Memorial Building saw over 1,000 attendees.

At this resource and hiring event there will also be free and paid training opportunities, apprenticeships/unions programs.

To register for this event, click here.

For more information email Sharon Walker, swalker@newvisionhouseofhope.com or Deral Falls at deral.falls@baltimorecity.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices