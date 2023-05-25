Volunteers at CareFirst honors veterans before Memorial Day weekend

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As we approach Memorial Day, groups are honoring the military members no longer with us.

On Thursday more than 70 volunteers with CareFirst laid flags at the graves of veterans in Owings Mills.

It's when family members visit the graves on Memorial Day weekend. They'll see their loved ones' sacrifice has not been forgotten.

One volunteer says he's happy to do this, saying it's a way of paving respect for veterans' hard work.

"I just feel honored. But it's humbling. It's humbling just to know the wars that were fought, for freedom, for us to be able to live the way we live in America, it's nothing that we should take for granted," said Nathaniel Logan.

That volunteer says they laid out thousands of flags on Thursday.