Vietnam vet with Baltimore ties to be honored by Purple Heart Patriot Project

BALTIMORE — He grew up in Baltimore before joining the U.S. Marines and serving in Vietnam.

Now Major James Capers Jr. has been chosen as one of the nation’s 2026 Purple Heart Patriot Project honorees.

As an honoree, Capers gets an all expenses paid visit to various historical sites, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; a private tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor; time at historic Washington’s Headquarters, where the Badge of Military Merit originated in 1782; and the 9/11 Memorial.

“James and his fellow Patriot Project honorees represent the best of the best our country has to offer,” said Jeremy McVey, Chairman of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. "They answered the nation’s call and then kept on serving. This is our opportunity to say ‘thank you’ on behalf of a grateful nation, especially for our Vietnam veterans, the Patriot Project provides proper homecoming they never received.”

Throughout his military career, Capers was assigned to several special missions.

National Purple Heart Honor Mission Major James Capers Jr.

Among them, a POW rescue ordered by President Lyndon B. Johnson, amphibious assaults in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), and the recovery of a B-57 rumored to have a nuclear bomb.

Later, Capers became part of a national recruiting campaign for the Marine Corps.

Over the years, Capers earned numerous service medals like the Silver Star, a pair of Bronze Stars, and a Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He was also one of 14 members inducted into the inaugural class of U.S. Special Operations Command's Commando Hall of Honor.