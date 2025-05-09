Veterans receive free skin cancer screenings at the Baltimore Station

BALTIMORE — Board-certified dermatologists provided free skin cancer screenings to homeless veterans at the Baltimore Station.

The event, organized in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, addressed a critical health concern for veterans, who are up to 25% more likely to develop skin cancer that the general population.

The examinations were free and skin care products were given to residents of the facility.

"It's interesting, it's only been the past 10 to 15 years that in America, we've done such a better job of skin cancer awareness and sun protection awareness, especially in the military," a nurse said.

"Growing up, we didn't. In the military, they bang on sunscreen because we're in the desert," one veteran said.

The team hopes to make this an annual event, noting that early detection is crucial.

When melanoma is identified early, the five-year survival rate exceeds to 99%.